DA identifies man killed in motorcycle crash on Massachusetts highway

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities on Thursday identified a man who was killed in a recent motorcycle crash on a Massachusetts highway.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Route 18 in the area of Union Street in New Bedford around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, found an injured motorcyclist in the left lane who was receiving CPR from a good Samaritan, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The motorcyclist, 37-year-old Johan Marquez Marte, of New Bedford, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed Marte lost control while operating the motorcycle and that the crash doesn’t appear suspicious.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting New Bedford police with an investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group