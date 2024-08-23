DA identifies man killed after rock ledge collapses on excavator at industrial site in Sterling

STERLING, Mass. — Authorities on Friday identified the man killed after a rock ledge collapsed on an excavator at an industrial site in Sterling on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to an Onyx Corporation quarry at 17 Stone Crest Way near Chocksett Road just before 8 a.m. learned an excavator operator was trapped beneath a pile of rubble after a portion of a rock ledge crumbled down on top of the heavy machinery.

The worker, who the Worcester District Attorney’s Office identified as 67-year-old Townsend native Brian Curtis Derby, was recovered from the rubble Friday morning.

Crews with the District 8 Technical Rescue Team, which included assets from Barre, Clinton, Leominster, Fitchburg, Gardner, Holden, Sterling, and West Boylston worked through the night to recover Derby’s body.

“Crews used camera equipment to assess the scene of the collapse and determined there were no signs of life,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said in a statement.

Onyx Corporation operates a demolition and excavation company, providing sand, gravel, and other aggregate needs.

After the ledge collapsed, the Sterling Select Board held an emergency meeting and sent a cease-and-desist order to Onyx, calling on them to suspend earth removal until after an investigation is conducted at the site, Town Administrator William Caldwell confirmed in a statement.

In a Facebook post, Onyx announced the closure of their locations in Acton, Leominster, Westford, and Sterling through the weekend. It will resume business on Monday.

In a statement, Onyx said:

“Our hearts go out to the family of our longtime employee and friend who was killed in a tragic accident this morning at our Sterling Sand and Gravel pit. He was operating an excavator within the safety zone of a 100-foot ledge face when the wall collapsed; we are not releasing his name pending notification of next of kin. Leading the investigation onsite is the Mining Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) who had been at the facility as recently as Tuesday for a company-requested inspection due to expanded operations.”

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Sterling police and fire officials with the investigation.

