Worker dead after rock ledge collapses on excavator at industrial site in Sterling, DA says

STERLING, Mass. — A worker was killed when a rock ledge collapsed on an excavator at an industrial site in Sterling on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to an Onyx Corporation quarry at 17 Stone Crest Way near Chocksett Road just before 8 a.m. learned an excavator operator was trapped beneath a pile of rubble after a portion of a rock ledge collapsed, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

“Crews used camera equipment to assess the scene of the collapse and determined there were no signs of life,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said in a statement.

Onyx Corporation operates a demolition and excavation company, providing sand, gravel, and other aggregate needs.

After the ledge collapsed, the Sterling Select Board held an emergency meeting and sent a cease-and-desist order to Onyx, calling on them to suspend earth removal until after an investigation is conducted at the site, Town Administrator William Caldwell confirmed in a statement.

In a Facebook post, Onyx announced the closure of their locations in Acton, Leominster, Westford, and Sterling through the weekend. It will resume business on Monday.

Onyx declined to comment on the incident when contacted by Boston 25 News.

Boston 25 News photographer Ken Lucas flew a drone over the quarry, capturing video of a large pile of boulders and multiple excavators roped off with yellow tape.

Terry Heinold, a former owner of the quarry, told reporters at the scene that rescue crews from multiple towns were called in to assist with the rescue. He called the incident “unfortunate.”

“It was a wall or a piece of the ledge or something that fell off the side of the hill and hit the machine the man was driving. That’s all I know,” Heinold said. “Something went wrong and he’s trapped.”

The U.S. Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration is currently inspecting the site to determine the safety of moving forward with retrieval efforts.

A District 8 Technical Rescue Team made up of assets from Barre, Clinton, Leominster, Fitchburg, Gardner, Holden, Sterling, and West responded to the scene, as well as the Massachusetts Division of Occupational Licensure, the Massachusetts State Police Drone Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Sterling police and fire officials with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

