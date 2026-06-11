1 person in custody in connection with homicide in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — One person is in custody in connection with a homicide in Fall River.

The incident happened on Aetna Street, and police have released limited information.

The investigation is extremely active, and on Wednesday night, police asked the public to “avoid the area”.

Additional information is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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