DA identifies driver killed in wreck involving 2 tractor-trailers on Mass. highway

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the person who died after a multi-vehicle wreck involving two tractor-trailers and a sedan on a Massachusetts highway on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of Interstate 95 near Exit 4 in Attleboro around 6 a.m. found a Honda Civic crumpled against the back of one tractor-trailer and a second tractor-trailer leaning off the side of the highway, video from the scene showed.

The driver of the Honda, 43-year-old Chad Askew, of Mansfield, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

No operators or attendants of the tractor-trailers were on scene when officers arrived, the DA’s office noted. State police are still searching for a man who was spotted fleeing the scene in shorts and boots.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Attleboro police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

