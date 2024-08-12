DA identifies construction worker who fell to his death from Boston building

BOSTON — Authorities on Monday identified the construction worker who died after falling from scaffolding in Boston on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 219 Tremont Street around 12:45 p.m. learned a worker had fallen from the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, according to the Boston Police Department.

The worker, who the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office identified as 43-year-old Taunton native Barry P. Medeiros, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emerson College President Jay Bernhardt expressed his sympathies in a statement, writing, “Emerson College extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of this person and our heartfelt support to anyone who may have witnessed this tragedy. We are still learning more about what occurred, and are in open, ongoing contact with city authorities...Losses like this remind us how precious, and sometimes fleeting, life can be.”

Boston police homicide detectives were called to the scene of the fatal fall to assist with an investigation and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified.

An investigation into the cause of the worker’s fall is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

