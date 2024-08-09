Construction worker dead after falling from scaffolding at Emerson College, police say

BOSTON — One person is dead after a fall at a construction site in downtown Boston on Friday, authorities said.

A worker fell to their death in the area of 219 Tremont Street, the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, around 12:45 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The worker, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called to assist with the investigation.

The scene remains active at this time, according to police.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed that it has been made aware of the worker’s death.

In a statement, Emerson College President Jay Bernhardt expressed his sympathies:

“Emerson College extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of this person and our heartfelt support to anyone who may have witnessed this tragedy. We are still learning more about what occurred, and are in open, ongoing contact with city authorities...Losses like this remind us how precious, and sometimes fleeting, life can be.”

The college is also providing resources for any students who were affected by the tragedy.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

