DA identifies body found inside burned vehicle on Cape Cod

SANDWHICH — Officials on Tuesday identified the body that was found inside a burned van on Cape Cod Monday.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J Galibois said the vehicle being driven by 86-year-old Susan Lauber was traveling down Peter’s Road in Sandwich early Monday morning when it left the paved road, drove around the cottage and into the woods.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop, leaning on its passenger side.

The DA says the vehicle then caught on fire, engulfing the entire vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

