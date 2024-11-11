Human remains found inside burned vehicle on Cape Cod, DA says

SANDWICH, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a burned vehicle on Monday morning, according to authorities.

Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois says a 911 call was made in the early morning hours after a burned car was discovered in the area of Quaker Meeting House Road.

Arriving officers reportedly found human remains inside the vehicle. The identity of those remains has not been released.

The DA’s office says there is no threat to the public.

The facts and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

