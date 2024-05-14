DA identifies 16-year-old boy shot to death at birthday party at Northboro home

NORTHBORO, Mass. — Authorities on Tuesday identified the 16-year-old boy who was shot to death at a large house party in Northboro over the weekend.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office says Ygor Correia, of Bellingham, tragically lost his life when gunshots rang out at 333 Howard Street early Sunday morning.

Several other people were wounded at a birthday party that turned into a wild free-for-all at a million-dollar home.

The suspects, Wallisom Texeira Da Silva, Arnoldo Nogueira Filho, and Pedro Desouza-Passos, were arraigned Monday in Westboro District Court on firearm-related charges, in connection to the shooting.

The DA says all three suspects were backseat passengers of a young woman and were there to celebrate her 21st birthday.

DaSilva was held without bail, Arnoldo Nogueira Filho is being held on $35,000 bail and Pedro Desouza Passos is being held on $25,000 bail.

All three men will be back in court on May 20th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

