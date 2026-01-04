DA: Authorities investigating after apparent murder-suicide in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside a residence in Lawrence, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Lawrence Chief of Police Maurice Aguiler confirmed.

The incident occurred on Saturday, just after 9 p.m., when Lawrence police responded to an apartment at 582 Essex Street for a well-being check.

Once on the scene, officers found a 32-year-old male and a 30-year-old female dead from gunshot wounds in what appears to be an apparent murder-suicide.

An initial investigation suggests that the two individuals had been in a long-term relationship. At this time, their identities are being withheld pending notification of kin.

Members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, detectives from the Lawrence Police Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

