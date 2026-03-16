Cuteness alert: These Massachusetts newborns are ready for St. Patrick’s Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Here are some cute baby photos that will make your Monday a little sweeter.

Six newborns at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge have the luck of the Irish, and they’re ready for St. Patrick’s Day.

The babies have been dubbed “Lucky Charms,” making a play on the popular cereal bearing the same name.

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They even modeled for the camera, wrapped up in swaddling clothes, while taking a nap.

One of the Boston-area newborns sported a green onesie with the word “Southie.”

“The babies in the Special Care Nursery are magically delicious this St Patrick’s Day!” a hospital spokeswoman said in a statement. “And of course, being lucky enough to be born in the Boston area, one of the babies is wearing a Southie onesie.”

“But then again, who needs luck with all this charm?” the spokeswoman said of the infants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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