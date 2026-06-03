BOSTON — Boston city councilors are still pushing for a young adult committee to be formed nearly a month after the proposal was overwhelmingly passed.

Councilor Ed Flynn was one of the lawmakers who spearheaded the resolution that was passed by the council in early May.

Since COVID, he cited a mass exodus of young adults from Boston for a variety of reasons.

“They have a lot to contribute,” he told Boston 25 Tuesday. “We have to work with them to provide opportunities for them to be fully engaged in all aspects of city government.”

The proposed committee still has not been formed. Flynn said they are awaiting a response from Mayor Michelle Wu.

Flynn continued, “I do think there’s something missing that the young people have told me.”

Curbing an exodus: Boston lawmakers still pushing for young adult representation

He told Boston 25 that the greatest concern, based on conversations with young adults in the city, is housing.

Flynn cited a survey conducted by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce that reported 26% of adults aged 20-40 in the city are likely to leave within five years.

The survey cited main keys including rent rates, employment opportunities, and public safety as key factors.

South Boston residents like Lou Grainger said he and his friends are debating leaving Boston.

“Sucks,” he said. “Some of our buddies went to school here and they all left... I don’t want to stay here anymore. It’s too expensive. I might as well go somewhere where the weather is nice and not pay so much money.”

Mayor Michelle Wu told Boston 25 Tuesday that there are already groups and infrastructure in place to represent young adults in Boston. Those include the Mayor’s Youth Council and the SPARK Council.

The proposed committee would be independent of the city, Flynn’s team said.

Mayor Wu told Boston 25 she still has not been briefed on the resolution or the proposal.

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