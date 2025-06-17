CT man dies after collapsing in NH’s White Mountains

A man from Connecticut died after collapsing on a hike in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, officials say.

Richard Perrault, 70, of Clinton, C, collapsed while on Valley Way Trail in Low & Burbanks Grant around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation said.

Bystanders who witnessed the hiker collapse immediately responded to him but found him unresponsive. They made an immediate call to 911 but began performing CPR.

Officials say Perrault was 2.9 miles from the nearest road.

The Army National Guard was called to airlift Perrault off the trail.

Around 3:15 PM, the Army National Guard Blackhawk Helicopter and its crews arrived to take Perrault from the remote mountainside location and transport him to an awaiting Gorham EMS Ambulance at the Gorham Municipal Airport.

Perrault passed away due to his medical issue, officials say.

Gorham EMS, Gorham Fire Department and the Gorham Police Department assisted with the patient transfer.

