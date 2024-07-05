Crime scene established; investigation underway in Roxbury

BOSTON — An apparent shooting in Roxbury sent at least one person to the hospital Friday morning.

It happened on Shawmut Ave at Ramsay Park.

Boston Police had crime scene tape strung up across the trees in the park and evidence markers were on both the ground and on one of the park tables.

Boston EMS said they did transport from the scene.

One man named Robert who lives close to where the apparent shooting happened said he heard what sounded like firecrackers.

He said shootings are a problem in that area of the neighborhood.

“They all gather right here, it’s a one-way street, and a guy whistles when he sees a cruiser coming. You know you’ve got to see it to believe it,” said Robert. He continued, “It’s just terrible. You walk out the door you got to worry if you get hit by a drive-by shooting. I don’t know how it can be resolved but putting more pressure on the situation is the only thing I can think of.”

Robert hopes one change could make a difference to Ramsay Park.

“The park needs to be lit up at night. There’s all kind of crime in there at night, its pitch black, it needs flood lights it needs to be lit up.” Robert went on to say, “Criminals don’t like light. It’s just a fact. Of course, they don’t like light because they can be seen. Darkness is their element.”

Boston 25 reached out to Boston Police for more information about this situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we hear back.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group