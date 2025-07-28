Crews work to repair water main break in Dorchester

BOSTON — Crews are currently working to repair a water main in Dorchester, affecting about 20 properties.
The repair is taking place on Boston Street, close to the South Bay Mall and Andrew T-Stop, leaving approximately 20 properties without water.
The cause of the water main issue has not been released.
A timeline for when water will return has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
