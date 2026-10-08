Crews responding to person under trolley in Boston

BOSTON — Emergency crews are responding to a person under a trolley near Washington Street in Boston.

The MBTA put out an alert shortly after 9 p.m. alerting of a “medical emergency.”

Green Line B Branch: Delays of about 30 minutes due to a medical emergency at Washington St. Trains may stand by at stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 8, 2026

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office tells Boston 25 News that they have responded to the area of Washington Street and Commonwealth Ave for a person under a trolley.

The condition of the person has not yet been released by officials.

“Shuttle buses are replacing service between Babcock Street and Boston College due to a medical emergency at Washington St.” the T said in a follow-up post.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the MBTA Transit Police for information as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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