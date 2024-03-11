Crews rescue trapped driver after rollover crash in front yard of Stoneham home

STONEHAM, Mass. — Stoneham Firefighters rescued a driver from a vehicle that rolled over during a crash on Marble Street Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to 92 Marble St., just before 2:30 p.m. after a car struck the front stairs of a home and then rolled onto its roof, trapping the female driver.

Crews used hydraulic tools to free the woman, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, police say. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital.

Crews rescue driver after rollover crash in front yard of Stoneham home (Stoneham Fire Department)

A building inspector was called to the scene to evaluate damage to the home, but residents could remain in the home.

“I’m grateful that no pedestrians were on the sidewalk at the time of this crash, which occurred just before school released students,” said Stoneham Fire Chief Matthew Grafton.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

