Crews investigating cause of 2nd alarm house fire in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Fire crews are investigating after a house fire displaced two people in Attleboro early Saturday morning.

According to officials, around 3:31 a.m., the Attleboro Fire Department was dispatched to a three-story, two-family home at 163 County St. for a reported fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered an exterior fire on the rear deck, which had extended to the house.

Firefighters immediately launched into action, knocking down the flames within minutes, limiting the damage caused by the fire.

In addition to fire damage caused to the deck, light smoke damage extended into the kitchen area of the residence.

Two occupants were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

“This is yet another example of our firefighters doing great work to keep a dangerous fire contained to a small area,” said Attleboro Fire District Chief Tim Infante. “Their quick, professional response prevented the fire from causing additional damage to the property. I’d like to commend them all for a job well done.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

