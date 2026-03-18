Crews continue to repair water main break in Jamaica Plain, pipe dates back to 1897

BOSTON — Crews are still working to repair a major water main break in Jamaica Plain, where the impact is continuing to affect businesses and residents’ days after the rupture Tuesday afternoon.

On Columbus Avenue, the scene remains active as crews take on what officials describe as a complicated repair process—digging deep into the ground, fixing the pipe, and eventually rebuilding the road above it.

“I think we’re looking at a full day’s work here...,” said Stephen Mulloney.

As repairs continue, residents in the area may experience low water pressure or discolored water while crews work to bring the system back online.

“We’re excavating the hole; we still have not made the repair the main is down. There’s a lot of water there,” Mulloney said. “We’re pulling out the pavement; we’re trying to pump the hole out and get to the pipe and make the repair.”

According to Mulloney, the pipe involved dates back more than a century—it was originally installed in 1897—adding another layer of complexity to the situation. Until crews can fully access and inspect the pipe, much of the work remains uncertain.

“As you can see it’s on a major road, could it be corrosion over time in age, is it the vibration of the road, the trucks and the cars, who knows? We’ll know better later, when we get down into the hole and see the pipe itself,” he said.

Despite the disruption, officials say there should be minimal impact on water service in other parts of the city. For now, crews remain focused on accessing the damaged pipe and completing the repair.

“They’ll be plates and patch and filling done, but we’ll see what happens. We have to get down in the hole first,” Mulloney said. “Until you see the pipe and the condition and then we get it fixed and make the connection, everything is on hold.”

Crews are aiming to reopen the road as early as Thursday, though officials caution that timeline depends on what they find underground.

“That would be the most optimistic, certainly,” Mulloney added.

Boston Water and Sewer officials say they are still working to determine what caused the break in the first place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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