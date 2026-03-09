Crews battling house fire on North Shore

BEVERLY, Mass. — Fire crews are battling a blaze at a house on the North Shore on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a single-family home on Sturtevant Street in Beverly just after 5 a.m.

Video from the scene showed thick smoke pouring from the home.

At least one person was taken away by ambulance, though officials have not confirmed their condition, the video showed.

Authorities have not released information on possible injuries or the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group