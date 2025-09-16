Crews battle house fire at North Reading home

NORTH READING, Mass. — Fire crews saved a house in North Reading after its garage caught fire overnight.

According to the North Reading Fire Chief, crews were called to a home on Abbott Road early Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, flames briefly spread to the house but were quickly extinguished.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and the cause is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group