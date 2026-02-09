Crews battle fire at hotel in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a hotel in Salem.

Video from the scene shows firefighters at The Cove Hotel on Bridge Street.

The Deputy Fire Chief says the fire was in the attic, and the call came in around 9:30 a.m.

The hotel was fully operational.

There are no injuries to any firefighters, but cold temperatures made the fire hard to put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group