Crews battle 3-alarm fire at chemical plant in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Crews responded to a fire at a chemical plant in Newburyport Friday night.

According to the Newburyport Fire Department, at around 11:10 p.m., fire crews responded to 7 Mulliken Way for reports of an active fire.

Upon arrival, crews observed heavy smoke coming from the structure.

The building sprinklers had also been activated.

Newburyport Fire declared a three-alarm fire to bring additional resources to the scene, and a hazardous materials incident was declared.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division team responded to the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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