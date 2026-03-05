Creepy encounters: Boston police searching for suspect after string of attempted break-ins

BOSTON — A Boston neighborhood is on edge after a series of unsettling incidents involving a man seen approaching homes late at night.

The most recent encounter happened Sunday on Telegraph Street in the city’s Southie neighborhood, where security footage shows a man walking up the back steps of a three‑family home. He spots the camera and immediately turns away.

The tenant says he installed those cameras just weeks earlier—after someone appeared in his upstairs neighbor’s window shortly after midnight.

Neighbors believe the same individual later entered another nearby apartment through an unlocked side door and peered into a bedroom.

The string of incidents has caught residents off guard in what they describe as a typically quiet, safe area.

“It’s a pretty nice neighborhood, so stuff like this typically doesn’t happen around here,” neighbor Conor Kenrick said. “Pretty brazen of him to come back again. He’s after something specific—hopefully police will catch him.”

Boston police are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group