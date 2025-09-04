Crazy train: MBTA offering second shuttle from Boston to Gillette Stadium

BOSTON — The MBTA has announced that it will be providing a second train to Foxboro for four Patriots’ home games this year.

The train will depart from Boston’s South Station at 10 a.m. and head to Foxboro, then leave from Foxboro 30 minutes after the game ends. The train will also be able to hold 1,200 passengers.

An additional train from South Station will depart at 10:45 a.m., and another train from Providence at 10:15 a.m.

The dates for the four games are: September 7 (VS. Raiders), September 21 (VS. Steelers), September 28 (VS. Panthers), and December 14 (VS. Bills).

Tickets are available through the mTicket app, which costs $20 for a round trip.

