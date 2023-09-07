‘Craziness!’: Tour bus driver helps catch suspect tied to stolen MBTA transport vehicle

BOSTON — A tour bus driver who helped police catch the suspect tied to a stolen MBTA transport vehicle told Boston 25 News he’s glad his instincts kicked in.

Clinton Crocker, who drives for Bloom Bus out of Fairhaven, was waiting for a group of visitors from a cruise ship to board near Faneuil Hall.

He said he noticed a man crawl out the passenger window of a badly damaged MBTA vehicle shortly before 4 p.m.

MBTA Ride crash (Transit Police)

He described chasing the man and taking a photograph to share with authorities.

“He kept running and I yelled, hey!,” said Crocker. “I turned around and I was able to get a picture of his face.”

Police closed in on the suspect who was hiding inside a function room at the Bostonian Hotel minutes later.

“The police officer broadcast a description from my photo, and a few minutes later, I found out they had him,” he said. “Craziness!”

At the time, Crocker wasn’t aware that the MBTA transport vehicle, with the RIDE program, had been stolen more than 11 miles north in Woburn.

Police said that there were passengers inside when it was stolen.

The transport vehicle crashed into several cars in the O’Neill Tunnel while authorities were in pursuit.

Crocker said he only saw one woman inside the vehicle when he went to check.

“She was distraught. I talked to her. I tried to calm her down,” he explained. “I couldn’t get her out of the vehicle. The doors were all jammed up.”

The vigilant tour bus driver shut off the stolen transport vehicle because he noticed fluids leaking from the engine.

He remained with the woman until first responders freed her.

Guests at the Bostonian Hotel couldn’t believe what was unfolding before their eyes as the suspect was brought away in handcuffs.

“At first, we thought maybe there was someone important coming to the Bostonian, but then we saw a guy in handcuffs… so I guess he’s not that important,” said guest Tiffany Goscenski.

Police said one passenger in the stolen transport vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Crocker said the woman he consoled was complaining about her hand and arm.

It’s unclear if other passengers had already escaped before the vehicle was abandoned near Faneuil Hall.

The suspect who was taken into custody has not yet been identified by police.

Suspect of stolen MBTA vehicle

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

