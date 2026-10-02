Country music star Zach Bryan set for back-to-back nights at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Country music star Zach Bryan is set to kick off night one of his two-night stop at Gillette Stadium Friday night as part of his “With Heaven On Tour,” his biggest international tour to date.

It will mark Bryan’s first performance at the stadium since 2024.

The shows will feature special guests Gregory Alan Isakov and Gabriella Rose. Rose has notably collaborated with Bryan on hit songs, including “I Remember Everything” and “Madeline.”

The shows will start at 7 p.m., with parking lots set scheduled to open at 3 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Stadium officials encourage fans to allow plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on event days.

Travel restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the shows.

Fans are asked to use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

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