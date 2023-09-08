Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested on way to Boston to see Patriots-Eagles game

BOSTON — Country music star Zach Bryan said he was on his way to see the Philadelphia Eagles play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium this weekend when he was arrested in Oklahoma on Thursday.

In a video posted on the social media platform X, Bryan said that he was driving through the small town of Vinita when his security guard, who was driving behind him, was stopped by an officer. He also made it known that he was on the way to Boston to see the “Birds” play.

“I wake up and I tell my security guard, ‘Hey man, I’m going to drive to Boston today to see the Birds play,’” Bryan said in the video. “So, we’re driving to Boston...He’s behind me and I see him getting pulled over.”

Bryan explained that he also stopped, and after a few minutes, got out of his vehicle to smoke a cigarette. At that point, Bryan said the officer told him to get back inside the vehicle or be taken into custody.

Bryan said he then got “too lippy” with the officer, who then handcuffed him and placed him in the cruiser.

“I’m just mouthing off like an idiot” and the officer was “just doing their job,” Bryan said as he apologized for his behavior.

Zach Bryan arrested in Vinita

Bryan spent “a few hours” at the Craig County jail before being released, he added. He also said he spoke to the officer who arrested him and shook hands with him.

In an earlier post on X, Bryan wrote, that he is “truly sorry to the officers” and that he was out of line.

Bryan wrote, “Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated at the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Bryan earned his first number-one album earlier this week.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group