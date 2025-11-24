Country music star Zach Bryan announces new tour with 2 stops at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — Country music star Zach Bryan is hitting the road for a new tour in 2026, with two shows scheduled for Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Bryan’s "With Heaven On Tour" marks the biggest international tour of his career. It kicks off on March 7, 2026, in St. Louis and spans over 40 dates across North America and Europe.

Bryan is coming off a fall run of sold-out shows at major college football stadiums. His upcoming tour coincides with the release of his new album, “With Heaven on Top,” which drops on Jan. 9.

Notable other stops include London, Berlin, Oslo, Cork, Belfast, Copenhagen, San Diego, Arlington, Denver, Tampa, and Glendale.

The Gillette Stadium tour stops are scheduled for the following dates:

Friday, Oct. 2, 2026

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

The Gillette shows will feature special guests Gregory Alan Isakov and Gabriella Rose. Rose has notably collaborated with Bryan on hit songs, including “I Remember Everything” and “Madeline.”

The tour wraps up at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 10.

Fans can now register for pre-sale ticket access beginning on December 3. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 5.

