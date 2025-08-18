‘Couldn’t be more grateful’: Susan G. Komen participants raise $2.3 million for breast cancer

BOSTON — The Susan G. Komen New England 3-Day event concluded in Boston, raising $2.3 million to support breast cancer research and support programs.

About 700 participants walked 60 miles over three days, each raising a minimum of $2,300 to contribute to the fight against breast cancer. The event, which ended at the Marriott Copley, is part of a larger effort by Susan G. Komen to create a world without breast cancer.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to our incredible Susan G. Komen 3-Day® family for their time and dedication to this cause,” said Paula Schneider, Susan G. Komen’s president and CEO. “Every step taken during the 3-Day event brings us closer to a world where no one loses a loved one to breast cancer.”

The funds raised will support Susan G. Komen’s vision of a world without breast cancer, contributing to the organization’s more than $1.1 billion investment in breakthrough research and more than $2.5 billion for real-time support for those facing breast cancer today.

Participants of the Komen 3-Day have trained and fundraised for several months in preparation for the event, which fosters lifelong friendships and memories, while providing the community with a moving opportunity to honor those who have been affected by breast cancer.

The 3-day walk is the longest distance one can go in the fight against breast cancer, with participants walking 20 miles a day for three consecutive days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

