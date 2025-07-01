‘Could have killed someone’: Partial façade collapse in Chinatown rattles neighbors

BOSTON — Building inspectors are trying to figure out what caused a partial façade collapse on a busy block in Chinatown.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the area of 34 Harrison Street.

Heavy chunks of stone plummeted down from the fourth floor of a residential building onto a sidewalk that sees a lot of foot traffic.

The Boston Fire Department said no one was hurt, but the debris fell near several businesses including a restaurant, a salon, a spa, and a gourmet food store.

“That’s always very scary because there’s people walking everywhere,” said Sophia O. “That could have killed someone.”

Neighbors said the close call highlights the community’s concerns about the dangers of living near so many older buildings.

“Many of these are old buildings, but this one here is really not an old building,” said District 2 Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn. “We need to do a thorough review or investigation especially of older buildings in Boston to see how sturdy and strong they are.”

People who live nearby question if the façade that’s still intact is secure.

The sidewalk remains taped off as Boston Inspectional Services works to answer that question.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group