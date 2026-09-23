Could Gov. Healey’s proposal to provide relief at the pump actually happen?

SHARON, Mass. — Governor Maura Healey says she wants to give Massachusetts drivers some relief at the pump, with a proposal of a two-month suspension of the state’s gas tax, but an announcement doesn’t mean those savings are coming just yet.

With the legislative session wrapping up soon, this means the house and senate would have to act before any changes actually reflect at the pump.

Boston 25 news pressed state house and senate leaders for an answer as to whether or not they will take action on the governor’s proposal.

House Speaker Ron Mariano expressed concern about suspending the gas tax. His office telling Boston 25 a previous statement still stands and that the legislature has historically chosen not to suspend the tax--saying it could limit funding for critical infrastructure projects.

Senate President Karen Spilka remained non-committal how they will act, she acknowledged Governor Healey’s efforts to lower costs, but stopped short of saying whether she supports the proposal itself.

This proposal also comes during an election year and days after Republican candidate Mike Minogue called for his own gas tax holiday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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