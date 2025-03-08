Costco opening new store in Sharon

SHARON, Mass. — A new Costco location is coming to Massachusetts.

The store is located at 160 Old Post Road in Sharon, and will open on March 12.

The store hours will be:

Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tire service, gas, optical, hearing aid services and pharmacy services will all be available at this location.

The Sharon location is Costco’s seventh location in Massachusetts. Other locations in the Bay State include Avon, Danvers, Dedham, Everett, Waltham, and West Springfield.

Rhode Island is one of only three states that does not have a Costco.

A Costco gold star membership fee now costs $65 a year and an executive membership is $130 a year. Anyone wanting to shop at Costco must purchase a membership.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group