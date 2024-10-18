Convicted criminal sentenced to over 8 years in federal for prison drug and firearm charges

CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announces that a previously convicted Manchester man has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison with 3 years of supervised release.

Victor Rosario, 30, pleaded guilty in June, earlier this year to one count each of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Before this offense, Rosario had already been on supervised release.

“The defendant, a convicted felon, was undeterred from committing new crimes by a prior imprisonment, instead he trafficked deadly drugs and an assault rifle with an obliterated serial number” said U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young. “Today’s lengthy sentence should serve as a notice to repeat offenders that law enforcement will be relentless in taking drugs, guns and criminals off the streets

From December 2023 to January 2024, Rosario sold fentanyl to an undercover informant on four separate occasions, and on the fourth time Rosario had sold a rifle to the informant with the serial number erased off. Authorities obtained and executed search warrants on Rosario’s home, vehicles, and himself and found cocaine and fentanyl.

“Guns and drugs take far too many lives in our communities, and Victor Rosario was contributing to the devastating impact of both here in New Hampshire,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Today’s sentence holds this convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing firearms accountable for selling an AK-47 with an obliterated serial number, along with deadly fentanyl to a confidential informant. While Mr. Rosario is sitting behind bars, the FBI will continue to work with our partners to remove dangerous criminals like him from our streets.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

