Convicted child rapist from western Mass. accused of sending porn images, videos to minor girl

BOSTON — A Level 3 sex offender from Chicopee has been arrested for allegedly sending pornographic images and videos to a minor girl who he believed to be 12 years old, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Carl Norton Jr., 37, is charged with one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Norton was arrested on Friday. He was detained pending a hearing scheduled for April 16 after an initial appearance in federal court in Springfield.

Norton is a Level 3 sex offender with prior convictions for attempted rape of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor, Foley said.

According to the charging documents, from February through June 2024, Norton exchanged numerous Snapchat messages, images and videos with the minor victim.

Prosecutors allege that Norton sent the minor victim media files depicting adult pornography, many of which appeared to be produced by Norton.

On multiple occasions, Norton allegedly asked the minor victim to send him nude photos and videos of herself.

Norton also allegedly asked to meet the minor victim numerous times, and offered to pay for her travel and arrange hotel rooms, prosecutors allege.

Throughout the messages, Norton allegedly described in explicit detail “the sexual acts the two would engage in upon meeting,” prosecutors said.

If convicted of the charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, Norton faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group