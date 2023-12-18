Consumer watchdog warns parents about recalled toys for sale online

BOSTON — A consumer watchdog is telling parents to double-check their children’s toys after finding several recalled products for sale online.

The Mass. Public Interest Research Group issued a warning about the sale of recalled toys in its 2023 Trouble in Toyland report. MASSPIRG said it was able to purchase five recalled toys, including three sold on eBay, after they’d been pulled off store shelves.

“No toy that has been recalled should be for sale,” said Deirdre Cummings, the legislative director at MASSPIRG. “It was too easy, that’s the bottom line.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 17 toys in 2023. MASSPIRG said it was able to buy these five online:

MASSPIRG says this problem has existed for year. In 2022, the organization said it bought, paid for and received more than 30 recalled toys from a variety of online retailers. Once a toy or any product has been recalled, Cummings said it is illegal for anyone to sell it.

“We’re seeing bigger problems now with toys that have been recalled and they’re still for sale. That shouldn’t happen,” Cummings said.

In the case of the Baby Shark bath toy, Cummings said received a message from eBay shortly after the purchase, warning her the toy “may have been recalled or pose a safety hazard.” But Cummings said she was still charged and the toy still arrived on her doorstep days later.

An eBay spokesperson said the company is working with regulators to protect consumers from unsafe products.

“We take product recalls very seriously and monitor announcements from the CPSC to ensure recalled items are blocked or removed. We are pleased the PIRG team received one of our recall notices demonstrating our commitment to monitoring for and notifying consumers of recalls,” the spokesperson said.

Lawmakers in Washington are also cracking down. In August, the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter to 17 companies asking them to do more to prevent the sale of recalled products. The committee said those companies have “fallen short on this responsibility.”

Cummings said parents need to stay up-to-date on the complete list of recalled toys at the CPSC website, and check saferproducts.gov before making a purchase.

“We’re putting kids at risk,” Cummings said. “Be very wary if you’re purchasing items on eBay or these other third-party online marketplaces.”

