Construction worker seriously injured after hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — A construction worker is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Foxboro.

According to State police, around 2:15 a.m., troopers responded to the scene of a hit-and-run crash on I-95 north at mile marker 15.5 in Foxboro.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle struck a construction worker, leaving him with serious injuries as he was retrieving a sign from the beginning of a detailed setup.

Troopers on scene rendered aid to the victim and applied a tourniquet to his lower leg. Troopers successfully controlled the bleeding and engaged the victim in conversation until EMS arrived to assume care.

Troopers recovered a passenger-side mirror at the scene.

“The Massachusetts State Police offers the victim and his family our deepest sympathy in the aftermath of this senseless crash. state police said. ”Although he is expected to live, the impact of his injuries illustrates the danger of failing to drive with care in and around work zones," they added.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact State police at 508-543-8550.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group