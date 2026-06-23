Connecticut man accused of attempting to steal two dirt bikes in NH

A Connecticut man is facing charges after an alleged burglary in East Kingston, New Hampshire.

Last Friday, June 19, New Hampshire State Police say they responded to an East Kingston home around 1:46 a.m. after someone stole two Yamaha dirt bikes.

A short time later a Kingston Police Officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an abandoned business on Depot Road in East Kingston, a short distance from the burglary.

Police say one of the stolen dirt bikes was lying on the ground, and tools capable of forcing entry into buildings were located.

Troopers arrested Nathan Bolduc, 22, of Ashford, Connecticut.

Bolduc was arrested on felony charges of nighttime burglary and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief.

The two dirt bikes were returned to their owner.

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