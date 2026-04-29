Concord elementary school to reopen Wednesday, two days after classroom fire

An elementary school in Concord will reopen on Wednesday after a fire broke out late Monday night.

School officials say classes will resume at the Thoreau Elementary School but workers will spend the rest of the school year restoring eight classrooms in the 1994 wing of the building.

“In the meantime, the amazing Thoreau staff spent the day relocating approximately 10 classrooms to ensure that the school will be open tomorrow,” Concord School Superintendent Laurie Hunter said. “We will have a regularly scheduled day on Wednesday at Thoreau and across the district.”

Students at Thoreau will now have one extra half day of school on Thursday, June 18, to make up for the lost time. Students at other Concord schools will keep June 17 as their last day.

The fire began in the ceiling of a classroom in the 1994 wing around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Investigators determined the fire began around a heating unit.

The fire was suppressed by the sprinklers but many of the classrooms still suffered smoke damage.

“We are very grateful for the outpouring of community support last night and today,” Hunter said. “Our understanding staff and families have made this difficult situation much more manageable. Thank you all for your cooperative spirit.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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