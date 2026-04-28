Elementary school in Concord closed after overnight fire

CONCORD, Mass. — An elementary school in Concord is closed on Tuesday after an overnight fire.

According to officials, crews were called to the Thoreau Elementary School around 9:15 p.m. on Monday for a fire in the ceiling of a classroom.

The fire chief says the school’s sprinkler system stopped the flames from spreading.

There is water and fire damage in the rooms near where the fire broke out, and smoke throughout much of the building.

It is not known when classes will resume.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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