‘Concerning’: Recent changes to the growing drone industry put new pilots, public on alert

DEDHAM, Mass. — Concerns over swarms of drones across the East Coast had New Englanders looking towards the sky this fall. But with new changes across the industry, and more devices in the hands of recreational users no more than ever, more problems could be on the horizon.

Boston 25 News has followed multiple incidents regarding drones and drone safety across Greater Boston.

In October, a drone fell from the sky injuring three bystanders at the Celtics opening night watch party.

In December, police arrested two men on Boston Harbor’s Long Island for flying “dangerously close” to Logan Airport.

Jovan Tanisijvic, co-founder of Above Summit, tackles the Massachusetts airspace on a daily basis.

“Boston’s a very complex airspace,” he said.

The Somerville-based production studio’s expertise lies in the ever-changing world of drones. The company works with clients across the city to capture incredible shots and videos from above.

Tanisijvic described the current drone industry, “It used to be the Wild West in a way, and I think it’s no longer that.”

With cheaper drones now on the recreational market starting around $50, Above Summit has watched their niche market grow into a public phenomenon.

Above Summit pilot Juan Navarro added, “You look out, and the sky is so big. You know, and you’re thinking, ‘I’m so far away from the air. But you’re really not.’”

The company is now monitoring a new normal in their industry. They say DJI, a massive Chinese company, operates roughly 75% of the global drone market.

The company recently announced they dropped geofencing software from their devices as of January. The software restricts pilots and drones from flying in restricted zones.

Through their website, DJI explained:

“In these zones, in-app alerts will notify operators flying near FAA designated controlled airspace, placing control back in the hands of the drone operators, in line with regulatory principles of the operator bearing final responsibility.”

The move, putting the accountability in the hands of professional and recreational pilots, has raised safety concerns.

Boston 25 Security Analyst and former Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief for 28 years Dan Linskey says state and local departments are gearing up their drone units to take down illegal flyers.

“It is concerning and challenging,” said Linskey.

He advised recreational flyers, “Talk to the local authorities and say, ‘You know, what’s my maximum ceiling height? Are there any out-of-bounds places here where I can’t go?’ You want to find that out before you launch the drone instead of having somebody respond after you’ve done something.”

Linskey told Boston 25 News that Boston Police are able to track down drones in no-fly zones like Logan’s airspace or above large-scale events.

However, only federal authorities are able to take over a drone’s operation in the case of a safety emergency, according to Linskey.

In terms of privacy for the public, Linskey said that’s very difficult to regulate.

He finished, “We are all on camera 5,000 times a day.”

Both Linskey and Above Summit believe DJI’s new policy will force federal regulation to soon come, as the recreational drone industry grows.

Tanisijvic explained, “I think there’s going to be a governmental framework that needs to come in place at some point.”

They fear if not, there could be more, risky situations in the Greater Boston area.

Tanisijvic finished, “So now more than ever, it’s to be informed and to really know how to use your tool.”

For beginner pilots, you can find FAA regulations here: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) | Federal Aviation Administration.

DJI polices can also be found at DJI Updates GEO System in U.S. Consumer & Enterprise Drones.

