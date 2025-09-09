Company that owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores to close Mass. facility, lay off 74 workers

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A company that owns Dunkin’ locations across New England announced plans last week to close a Massachusetts production facility in November.

North Reading-based NGP Management LLC announced in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed with the state on Sept. 2 that it will lay off 74 workers as part of the closure of its production site at 15 Parkridge Road in Haverhill.

The worksite is a production and operations facility, not a retail location.

The company indicated in the WARN notice that workers would be laid off between November 3 and November 27. Among those impacted by the job cuts are drivers, production workers, a baker, and sanitation workers, among other roles, the Boston Business Journal reported.

The family-owned network of Dunkin franchises started with a single location in Haverhill in 1980, and has since expanded to more than 100 restaurants across the Bay State, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

