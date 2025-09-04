Commuter Alert: Tractor-trailer rollover in Littleton covers I-495 exit with debris, snarls traffic

LITTLETON, Mass. — A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic backups and littered a Massachusetts off-ramp with debris during the evening commute on Thursday.

Aerial images showed the rollover crash near exit 79 on I-495 North in Littleton littered the grassy area near the off-ramp with debris.

It was not immediately clear what the vehicle was carrying.

Several emergency vehicles responded to the crash and worked to right the trailer.

The off-ramp is closed while the crash is cleaned up.

In #Littleton, I-495 NB exit 79 closed due to rollover. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 4, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

