Commuter Alert: Fiery crash closes lanes on I-90 in Charlton

CHARLTON, Mass. — Several lanes on I-90 are closed due to a fiery crash in Charlton on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of mile marker 82.1 on the eastbound side of the highway, according to officials.

An ambulance from Sturbridge was also requested to evaluate one occupant, according to the Chalrton Fire Department.

“Please use caution in the area and allow emergency crews room to operate,” fire officials said,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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