Community to honor Worcester Six on 26th anniversary of fatal fire

WORCESTER, MASS. — Twenty-six years ago today, six firefighters lost their lives as they ran into a burning building in Worcester to save two people who were trapped inside.

The group, known as the Worcester Six, was called to the Cold Storage warehouse in Worcester on Dec. 3, 1999, for what would become a five-alarm fire at 266 Franklin St.

The men — Thomas Spencer, Paul Brotherton, Timothy Jackson, Jeremiah Lucey, James Lyons and Joseph McGuirk — ran in to try to save those inside.

The six firefighters never made it out. The blaze remains one of the deadliest fires in U.S. history.

The Franklin Street Fire Station was built more than a decade ago at the site of the fire, with a memorial to the six men in front.

Worcester Six remembered on 26th anniversary of deadly Worcester Cold Storage Fire

Officials would later determine that squatters who were living in the abandoned building accidentally knocked over candles on to a pile of clothes

A remembrance ceremony will be held tonight at the Franklin Street Fire Station.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group