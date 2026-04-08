Lynnfield parents demand discipline after racist incidents

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — The community called into action following several incidents of bullying and racism reported in schools.

A meeting to combat racism and bullying within the school system in Lynnfield bringing residents together to come up with an action plan.

“This community is not safe right now for our children of color right now, and it needs to be,” Kayla Doherty, a parent, said.

“There were some racist incidents in the community, specifically in a school setting, and I wish I could say we were sitting here now proactively but this is reactive,” Diana Deleo, the Program Director for A Healthy Lynnfield, explained.

The gathering in the middle school auditorium was held by A Healthy Lynnfield, an organization partnering with the school district.

Organizers used numbers to break everyone up into smaller groups to have the real and raw talks.

“I’ve dealt with so much racism in this community from when the time that i left it broke the bubble to see that it wasn’t like that in the real world,” Abby Berry, a former student, recalled.

Though they can say it’s a start, parents of the children who are being bulled right now say they still feel silenced in a lot of ways.

One of those ways, because they say what was talked about in some of the subgroups was left out of what was shared at the end of the meeting.

“My goodness its hard sleeping at night like everyday when we send our child to school we are wondering whats going to happen.” one mother said.

The superintendent of schools released a statement about the recent reports of racism, information about the meeting, and the difficult road to recovery ahead writing in part:

“We have to start the process, and frankly with some urgency. The alternative is inaction, which is certainly not an option,” Tom Geary posted to Facebook.

Parents expressed both confusion and outrage that the superintendent didn’t have a more active role in the initial meeting.

“I think its ‘pass the buck’ and I think this has been an issue in this town forever and I think its gonna take a lot of noise to get this community to change,” Doherty added.

So far, promised next steps start with forming an anti-hate task force in town and holding more sessions, but parents say they want to see more immediate action taken starting with accountability for the students involved.

One mother, telling Boston 25 news, the students bullying her son were still allowed to go on a field trip with her son.

Another mother sharing concern that a student that continues to be involved in racist incidents, is still allowed to come to school.

Organizers say an update will be shared by May 1st and the incidents are also set to be addressed at the next school committe

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