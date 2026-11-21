With the holidays right around the corner, food insecurity is top of mind for many, but in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood Saturday, the community came together to make sure thousands of families have a fresh Thanksgiving meal.

Catholic Charities Boston and the United Way of Massachusetts Bay handed out 2,700 Thanksgiving meals on Saturday, with help from The Greater Boston Food Bank.

“I’m very grateful right now, everything is expensive and we look forward to this,” one woman said. “Some people have lost their SNAP, their health insurance, a lot of stuff but we are grateful today that when Thanksgiving comes, we have a meal.”

Community partners join forces for Thanksgiving, distributing thousands of meals in Boston

Boston residents flocked to Columbia Road to pick up a turkey and all of the fixings.

Plenty of people told Boston 25 News that they’re thankful for the annual giveaway, now more than ever.

“Because of the economy that we’re going through right now, it’s really helpful for the families in this area,” one man said.

Catholic Charities said it’s seeing more people needing a helping hand.

“We’ve seen a 40% increase at this pantry in Dorchester of people coming, needing more food, so we just keep seeing food insecurity becoming more of a problem each year,” Catholic Charities President Kelley Tuthill said.

It’s estimated nearly 200,000 people have lost access to SNAP benefits in Massachusetts since July of last year partially due to eligibility restrictions and funding changes. When you factor in rising costs, it’s becoming harder for some people to put food on the table.

The president and CEO of United Way of Massachusetts Bay, Marty Martinez, said Thanksgiving magnifies an already existing issue.

“That need is even greater and then around the holidays, you not only want to meet that need, but you want to do as much as you can to support the community,” Martinez said.

“So, we’re trying to do that in this moment with Thanksgiving baskets, but we want people to be thinking about their neighbors year-round,” Martinez continued.

Boston’s Archbishop Richard Henning was in attendance Saturday. Henning said the distribution is a time to give back, and he’s reminding the community to keep compassion in mind this holiday season.

“I think this is a day where people paying attention to neighbors and there’s something really beautiful about that, something that lifts the spirit,” Henning said.

In total, 12,500 Thanksgiving meals in 13 communities across the region will be distributed ahead of Thanksgiving.

Community partners join forces for Thanksgiving, distributing thousands of meals in Boston

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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