Community demanding answers after ICE detains 13-year-old in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A community is demanding answers after a 13-year-old boy was arrested by local police, then detained by ICE and moved out of state.

The Everett Police Chief and mayor say they did not notify the federal government and that ICE was waiting outside the police department.

Everett Police say they got a credible tip that a 13-year-old boy threatened another student.

Police arrested him last Thursday at a bus stop outside the Parlin School.

They found a six to seven-inch double-sided knife on him. He was taken to the police department, booked, and then, as he was outside the station, he was taken away by ICE agents while his mother was inside.

The mayor and police say they have no control over what ICE does, but people in the community are upset that a teen was quickly whisked away from his family.

“Even people who have committed crimes in this country have the right to due process under the Constitution, even the worse people who have done the worse things,” said Joanna Garren, an Everett School Committee member.

“It is the responsibility of our public servants to protect and serve all people in the community,” said an Everett teacher at a meeting. “All of us, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

On X, Homeland Security said the boy was in possession of a knife and firearm when taken in, with a rap sheet that includes violent assault with a dangerous weapon, battery, breaking and entering, and destruction of property.

However, the chief claims the teen did not have a firearm on him when he was arrested. What does happen when someone is arrested is that their fingerprints are taken and ICE has access to that database. ICE then determines if the individual is here illegally and sends over a detainer.

The teen is currently being held out of state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

