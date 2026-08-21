Community awaits answers as search continues for missing Worcester woman after officer found dead

WORCESTER, Mass. — Questions continue to mount in Worcester as investigators search for a missing woman days after her husband, Worcester Police Officer Kurt Solomon, was found dead at the couple’s home.

Law enforcement officers gathered at O’Connor Brothers Funeral Home following the dignified transfer of Solomon, who was found dead at his Wildwood Avenue residence early Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the search for Solomon’s wife, Karen Solomon, remains ongoing, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

On Thursday, search crews once again focused their efforts around Coes Pond, where investigators believe Karen Solomon may have been seen shortly before disappearing.

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Surveillance video released by investigators appears to show Solomon walking near the Westside Animal Clinic in the area of Coes Pond early Tuesday morning. Police have identified the footage as her last known sighting.

Boston 25 spoke with Kurt Solomon’s brother, Eric, who said the family plans to make a joint statement once it’s all over, so they can own the narrative of this story.

Thursday afternoon, members of law enforcement gathered at O’Connor Brothers Funeral Home for the dignified transfer of Officer Solomon.

Worcester manhunt continues

“I couldn’t believe it, Wildwood, this area is a tightknit community, it’s very lowkey very quiet in this area so things like this don’t generally happen in our neighborhood,” Corey Donahue, a man who lives in the Wildwood Avenue neighborhood, said.

“For her to leave here on foot in this area, it is pretty surprising if they haven’t caught her yet,” Donahue said.

Boston 25 also reached out to city officials for comment. City Manager Eric Batista’s officer said he has no comment given the ongoing investigation, and Mayor Joseph Petty’s office said he was unavailable for an interview.

“If they’re not coming out to say anything, it might be something they can’t talk about yet, so I’m sure when there is information that they need to produce to the public they will,” Donahue said.

Donahue added he’s proud of how his community is supporting the Solomon family during this time, before jumping to conclusions or making judgements.

“They’re kinda just trying to stand by with the family, ‘cause obviously the family right now has lost a loved one and obviously we don’t know what’s happened with his wife, so for our community to come together for the families involved shows me a little more faith in our community and my neighborhood,” Donahue said.

Police have not provided any updates on Karen Solomon’s whereabouts, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Worcester police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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